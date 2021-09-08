5 more sue EMU in sexual assaults, say school failed them

Four more women and a man filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Eastern Michigan University, alleging that the university failed them after they said they were sexually assaulted on or near campus and brought the claims to the school's attentionbut officials did nothing.

The lawsuit involves incidents that happened years ago. But it comes 10 days after multiple people allegedly sexual assaulted a young woman on and off campus following a fraternity party where alcohol was served, according to the suit.

"Recent disturbing events at EMU demonstrate that ... students remain unprotected from a dangerous culture of sexual assault which continues to flourish on campus without any meaningful oversight or intervention on the part of EMU and its officials," the suit said.

"EMU’s only response to this gang rape was to issue a campus-wide alert instructing students to walk with co-workers, be aware of their surroundings and take a seminar on self-awareness and self-defense. Upon information and belief, EMU’s fraternities and sororities are continuing to host autumn events without interruption."

The new claims, filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, bring the number of people alleging the university did not protect them after a sexual assault to 24.

Named in the new lawsuit are the EMU Board of Regents; former Title IX coordinator Melody Werner; EMU police; EMU police Chief Robert Heighes and retired Deputy police Chief Daniel Karrick; and the national chapter and local office of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

Among the plaintiffs are "Jane Doe 20," who alleged that after an EMU student raped and videotaped the assault of a woman in her campus apartment in 2017, she filed a Title IX complaint and police report with the school.

But the woman allegedly got nowhere. The EMU police detective to whom she showed the video allegedly told her that it appeared she was "moaning" during the assault, according to the lawsuit. The director of the Title IX office decided the evidence that the woman provided was "inconclusive."

Most of the accusers in the previously filed cases alleged that the sexual assaults occurred inside or near EMU fraternity houses but EMU failed to help them afterward with law enforcement or in the Title IX process. In some of the cases, the women allege that complaints were handled in a way that benefited the men accused of rape rather than the women who reported assaults.

"For at least seven years, EMU has purposely failed to investigate credible reports of sexual assault, aggressively discouraged victims from filing complaints, and misled victims into believing that their assaults were isolated incidents instead of acts perpetrated by repeat offenders," the suit said.

The new allegations add to two lawsuits filed against EMU in March and late May, alleging a series of failures by the university.

The majority of the claims are linked to Greek Life, including incidents at the Delta Tau Delta and Theta Chi fraternity houses between about 2015 and 2020. Delta Tau Delta will be participating in mediation this fall, court documents show.

.

The consolidated case names the same defendants as most of those in the new lawsuit except former EMU Greek Life coordinator Kyle Martin. The previously filed suits also names the local and national chapters of Delta Tau Delta, Alpha Sigma Phi and Theta Chi fraternities and, Sigma Kappa sorority.

"All of these sexual assaults would have been prevented had Defendants fulfilled its duties to protect Plaintiffs," said the consolidated case filed Wednesday.

Walter Kraft, EMU spokesman, said the university was unaware of the claims in the five new cases.

But he sent a statement earlier Wednesday that it was reviewing the consolidated filings of the 19 other cases.

"As we have stated throughout these proceedings, the descriptions of these assaults are heart-wrenching," the statement said. "The University shares in the survivors’ — and the community’s — frustration and anger that any student should experience sexual violence.

"However, contrary to the allegations made in the initial complaint, the University is, and has been, steadfast in its commitment to respond to reports of sexual misconduct," the statement continued. "Any accusation that the University covered up crimes of sexual assault is false."

In May, EMU responded to the first lawsuit of 11 plaintiffs, saying that victims could not blame the university because the school worked to help the students but couldn't advance when they declined to report the assaults or join investigations.

“Plaintiffs simply cannot place blame on the University for not responding to information it did not have; the University cannot respond to instances of assault it does not know about. Nor can — or would — the University try to dissuade a survivor from moving forward or force a survivor to participate in investigations or proceedings against their assailants.”

A week later, eight more victims filed another lawsuit.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com