DTE, Consumers down to 22K outages from Tuesday storms in Michigan

Two of Michigan's largest utility companies said they had restored outages to most customers who lost power in Tuesday's storms, with fewer than 23,000 people in the dark Wednesday night.

More than 155,000 customers across the state lost power during the storms.

Consumers Energy crews have completed restoration by 10 p.m. to more than 80,000 homes and businesses affected by the storms, according to a news release.

Less than 10,000 customers remained without power Tuesday night and crews were prepared to continue working overnight, the company said.

“We are grateful for our customers’ patience and are pleased the vast majority of them again have power as they go to bed tonight,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “At the same time, our crews will not let up. We know more of friends and neighbors still need help, especially in places where winds not only caused power outages but did major damage to entire communities.”

Of the 80,000 DTE Energy customers affected by the severe thunderstorms that carried wind gusts up to 60 mph, 11,189 remained without power by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 1,300 DTE employees and 625 local and out-of-state linemen from Canada, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Ohio and Tennessee were working to restore power, DTE said Wednesday morning.

DTE outages were reported near Keego Harbor, Waterford Township, Brighton, South Lyon, Marion Township and Milford, Rochester, Farmington and the city of Wayne.

Consumers Energy reported saw many outages scattered throughout Kalamazoo and in mid-Michigan, near Clare, Beaverton, and Edenville and Larkin townships.

The National Weather Service reported damaging winds, downed trees and power lines, and hail up to the size of a quarter.

Wind damage from the storm system was reported throughout the Lower Peninsula with reports of downed trees and power lines from Traverse City to Hudson at the Ohio border and Muskegon in west Michigan to Port Sanilac on Lake Huron.

Flooding was reported across a swath of northern Lower Michigan starting at Rosscommon and Grayling to Harrisville on the east side of the state.