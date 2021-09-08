EPA adds Michigan site among 13 new Superfund locations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday it is proposing to add another 13 sites, including one in Michigan, to its list of federal Superfund sites that have environmental contamination risks.

The Superfund National Priorities List will now include Michner Plating on Mechanic Street in Jackson.

EPA officials say these are sites “where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks.”

The latest additions are part of President Joe Biden's administration's commitment to update the Superfund list twice a year, according to an EPA release.

By pledging to add sites more regularly to the list, the EPA is taking action to protect the health of communities across the country while cleaning up and returning blighted properties to safe and productive reuse in areas where environmental cleanup and jobs are needed most, the agency said.

“EPA recognizes that no community deserves to have contaminated sites near where they live, work, pray, and go to school. By adding sites to the Superfund NPL, we are helping to ensure that more communities living near the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination have the protection they deserve,” said Michael Regan, EPA administrator. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to increasing funding and working with Congress on the bipartisan infrastructure deal to provide the Superfund Program with the resources it needs to address a backlog of sites awaiting cleanup, as well as additional sites in need of cleanup.”

Officials from Michner Plating, which is now listed as Matthew Plating on Mechanic Street, could not be reached for comment.

This list includes sites contaminated with lead and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), two contaminants that the EPA is committed to addressing.

The EPA said it proposes sites to the list based on a scientific determination of risks to people and the environment, consistent with the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act.

Superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities, EPA officials said.