Ohio man killed after crashing into ditch in Erie Township

Erie Township — An Ohio man was killed early Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said a preliminary investigation revealed that Miles Duran Tripp, 30 of Holland, Ohio, was traveling at high speeds down Sterns Road in Erie Township at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control and crashed into a ditch.

Before Tripp's 2011 Chevrolet Traverse made a full halt, it struck a drainage culvert, a utility pole, and a boat on a trailer that was parked on private property, sheriff officials said.

Monroe County Ambulance and the Morin Point Fire Department assisted at the scene. It is unknown whether alcohol contributed to the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (734) 240-7557.