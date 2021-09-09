For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' appears to be in Michigan

The Detroit News

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip.

Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, have been dating since at least October 2019.

Harper, who is signed with Wilhelmina, has modeled for various brands, including Marciano and Ark Swimwear, an Australian brand.

In the spring, as Goff settled into his new role with the Lions, Harper expressed her enthusiasm for the new adventure in the Midwest.

"From my first NFL game to heading to the Super Bowl, I have had the best time cheering on this man," wrote Harper, 27, captioning that post "ready the next chapter."

The season kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday from Ford Field, when Goff and the Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.