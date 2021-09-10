Meet 42 Sept. 11 victims with ties to Michigan
The Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund remembers 42 people with Michigan connections who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Terence (Ted) E. Adderley, 22; originally from Bloomfield Hills.
David D. Alger, 57; grew up in Grosse Pointe.
Todd M. Beamer, 32; born in Flint.
Eric Lee Bennett, 29; originally from Flint.
Dr. Yeneneh Betru, 35; a graduate of the Medical School at the University of Michigan.
Kirsten Lail Christophe, 39; Michigan State University graduate.
Brian Paul Dale, 43; a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School.
Frank J. Doyle, 39; grew up in New Boston.
Barbara Edwards, 58; grew up in Wyoming.
Paul Friedman 45; a University of Michigan graduate.
James Gartenberg 34; a University of Michigan graduate.
Steven Goldstein, 35; a University of Michigan graduate.
Elaine Myra Greenberg, 56; her sister, Karen Rappleye, lives in Birmingham.
Bradley (Brad) Hoorn, 22; originally from Richland.
Suzanne Kondratenko, 27; originally from Romeo.
Darya Lin, 32; originally from Ann Arbor.
Peter Edward Mardikian, 29, born in Kalamazoo.
Margaret Elaine Mattic, 51; originally from Detroit.
Kathleen Nicosia, 54; her mother Phyllis Hawk is from Portage and sister Kimberley Meyer is from Tecumseh.
Albert Ogletree, 49; was born in Michigan.
Todd Ouida, 25; a graduate of the University of Michigan.
Manish Patel, 29, a University of Michigan graduate.
Robert R. Ploger III, 59, attended Michigan State University.
Laurence Michael Polatsch, 32; was a partner at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Stephen Poulos, 45; worked as a manager at AON Corporation.
David Pruim, 52; originally from Muskegon.
Marsha D. Ratchford, 34; born in Detroit.
Gregory Richards 30, a University of Michigan graduate.
Joshua A. Rosenthal, 44; a University of Michigan graduate.
Christina Sunga Ryook, 25; a University of Michigan graduate.
Brock J. Safronoff, 26; raised in Traverse City.
Lt. Col. Kip Taylor, 38; originally from Marquette.
Brian John Terrenzi, 28; was born in Michigan.
Lisa Marie Terry, 42; born and raised in Michigan.
Eric (Rick) Raymond Thorpe, 35; born in Grand Rapids.
Alicia Titus, 28; parents John and Bev are from Dexter.
Meta L. Fuller Waller, 60; a University of Michigan graduate.
Scott Jeffrey Weingard, 29; a University of Michigan graduate.
Meredith Lynn Whalen, 23; grew up in Canton.
Marvin R. Woods, 57; was born in Owendale.
Sandra Lee Wright, 57; born in Detroit.
Marc Scott Zeplin, 33; a University of Michigan graduate.