Meet 42 Sept. 11 victims with ties to Michigan

The Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund remembers 42 people with Michigan connections who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Terence (Ted) E. Adderley, 22; originally from Bloomfield Hills.

David D. Alger, 57; grew up in Grosse Pointe.

Todd M. Beamer, 32; born in Flint.

Eric Lee Bennett, 29; originally from Flint.

Dr. Yeneneh Betru, 35; a graduate of the Medical School at the University of Michigan.

Kirsten Lail Christophe, 39; Michigan State University graduate.

Brian Paul Dale, 43; a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School.

Frank J. Doyle, 39; grew up in New Boston.

Barbara Edwards, 58; grew up in Wyoming.

Paul Friedman 45; a University of Michigan graduate.

James Gartenberg 34; a University of Michigan graduate.

Steven Goldstein, 35; a University of Michigan graduate.

Elaine Myra Greenberg, 56; her sister, Karen Rappleye, lives in Birmingham.

Bradley (Brad) Hoorn, 22; originally from Richland.

Suzanne Kondratenko, 27; originally from Romeo.

Darya Lin, 32; originally from Ann Arbor.

Peter Edward Mardikian, 29, born in Kalamazoo.

Margaret Elaine Mattic, 51; originally from Detroit.

Kathleen Nicosia, 54; her mother Phyllis Hawk is from Portage and sister Kimberley Meyer is from Tecumseh.

Albert Ogletree, 49; was born in Michigan.

Todd Ouida, 25; a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Manish Patel, 29, a University of Michigan graduate.

Robert R. Ploger III, 59, attended Michigan State University.

Laurence Michael Polatsch, 32; was a partner at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Stephen Poulos, 45; worked as a manager at AON Corporation.

David Pruim, 52; originally from Muskegon.

Marsha D. Ratchford, 34; born in Detroit.

Gregory Richards 30, a University of Michigan graduate.

Joshua A. Rosenthal, 44; a University of Michigan graduate.

Christina Sunga Ryook, 25; a University of Michigan graduate.

Brock J. Safronoff, 26; raised in Traverse City.

Lt. Col. Kip Taylor, 38; originally from Marquette.

Brian John Terrenzi, 28; was born in Michigan.

Lisa Marie Terry, 42; born and raised in Michigan.

Eric (Rick) Raymond Thorpe, 35; born in Grand Rapids.

Alicia Titus, 28; parents John and Bev are from Dexter.

Meta L. Fuller Waller, 60; a University of Michigan graduate.

Scott Jeffrey Weingard, 29; a University of Michigan graduate.

Meredith Lynn Whalen, 23; grew up in Canton.

Marvin R. Woods, 57; was born in Owendale.

Sandra Lee Wright, 57; born in Detroit.

Marc Scott Zeplin, 33; a University of Michigan graduate.