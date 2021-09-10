Tornado confirmed in Hillsdale County during Tuesday storms

The Detroit News

A weak tornado moved across nearly 5.5 miles of central Hillsdale County on Tuesday night during a series of storms that raced through Michigan ahead of a cold front.

The National Weather Service says the EF1 tornado developed at about 7:45 p.m. west of the intersection of S. Bunn and Cole/Bankers roads and moved east. The tornado, which measured about 450 yards wide, lifted as it crossed Cambria Road, the weather service said, and touched down again on the east side of S. Hillsdale Road.

After damaging trees, outbuildings and a silo, the tornado intensified and moved through the Hillsdale Golf and Country Club to the south of the city of Hillsdale, causing significant, widespread damage. Peak winds of 100 mph were recorded.

It weakened as it crossed Baw Breese Lake and disappeared at 7:51 p.m.

"Damage found to the east (in) Osseo as well as in the town of Allen was consistent with straight line winds," the weather service reported.

No injuries were reported.

More photos and a video may be viewed here.