Severe storm warning issued for Saginaw County, mid-Michigan near Thumb

The Detroit News

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Saginaw County and parts of mid-Michigan until 6:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning, indicating that 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail were possible.

"People and animals outdoors will be injured," the warning said. "Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

Midland, Auburn, Bay City, Freeland, Zilwaukee, Bridgeport, Chesaning, Hemlock, St. Charles and Birch Run are included in the warning.

The storm will be near St. Charles around 5:30 p.m., Chesaning around 5:35 p.m. and Birch Run around 5:50 p.m.

"Thunderstorm damage threat ... considerable," the weather service warned.

0.70 hail was reported in Elbridge, 0.75 inch hail in Hesperia and 0.25 inch hail in Big Rapids.