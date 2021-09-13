Vintage Mackinac Bridge sections for sale online, starting at $20

Online shoppers who thought the one thing missing from their cart was a 2-ton section of original steel grating from the Mackinac Bridge deck are in luck: five pieces of the fifth-longest suspension bridge in the world are currently up for auction, according to the bridge's Twitter account.

At $20 a pop as a starting bid, potential buyers can tap into history as long as they can arrange their own transportation and don't mind a touch of lead paint from Mighty Mac.

"Much of (the original lead paint) is gone, but Buyer will have to sign a "Hold Harmless agreement" related to the lead paint and the structural condition of the grating," according to the "vintage steel" product page.

Pieces are approximately 5.5 feet wide, 38 feet long and 5 inches deep. The bridge authority agrees to cut the section into two shorter pieces if needed, but will not cut or manipulate it further.

"Condition is used, with corrosion and section loss appropriate to steel that is 60 years old."

The Mackinac Bridge Authority previously sold smaller pieces of grating from the bridge but announced last month that those had sold out. Fret not, however: More should be available later in the year as bridge maintenance continues.