UM, lecturers union reach tentative agreement on new contract

The University of Michigan and the union representing its lecturers reached a tentative agreement Monday on a collective bargaining agreement, officials announced.

The Lecturers’ Employee Organization had been bargaining with university administration since January. Their current agreement is set to expire on Sept. 25.

The new deal raises minimum salaries for lecturers on the school's Dearborn and Flint campuses $10,000 by the end of the three-year contract, eliminating pay differences across all UM campuses, representatives for both sides said in a joint statement.

It also "adds longevity pay to the contract and provides significant annual increases for all three campuses" while covering other provisions including layoff, benefits eligibility and sick pay, according to the notice.

“We’re delighted to have reached this agreement," said Kirsten Herold, LEO president and lead negotiator and a Lecturer IV in the UM School of Public Health in Ann Arbor.

"We had amazing support for our membership and believe reaching parity in starting salaries across campuses is a huge milestone for our members."

Agreement details are slated for release after the group holds a ratification vote this week, officials said Monday.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that provides a fair salary and maintains the university’s goal of providing much needed flexibility in benefits, as well as continuing security for lecturers," said Dominick Fanelli, chief negotiator for the university.

The lecturers secured a pay raise for members during contract talks in 2018.