US-23 closed in Monroe County for extensive repairs to railroad bridge
Noelle Gray
The Detroit News
Monroe — A major route for traffic between the Ohio line and Ann Arbor is closed as crews repair a bridge over US-23 in Monroe County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation closed both directions of the highway on Friday after a railroad bridge just north of Cone Road was damaged in August.
The work, MDOT officials said, requires the closure of northbound US-23 at M-50 and southbound US-23 at Plank Road until repairs are finished. The MI Drive map estimates it will be closed until Sept. 24, though MDOT officials say that could change.
MDOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins said a meeting later today is scheduled to discuss the closure.