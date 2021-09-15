Alpena man, 23, charged with sexual assault of teen

Alpena — An Alpena man has been arrested and charged with several counts of sexual misconduct.

A woman and her daughter went to the Michigan State Police Alpena Post on July 25 to report that the daughter had been sexually assaulted. They named 23-year-old Tyler Paul Siegert of Alpena as the suspect.

The victim knew Siegert and the family alleges the sexual assault took place during the early hours of July 19.

After an investigation, officers got an arrest warrant for Siegert on Aug. 25; he turned himself in five days later.

Siegert appeared in 88th District Court Tuesday morning in Alpena County. He was charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct (victim age 13-15).

Siegert's bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent cash surety. He is due back in court on Sept. 30.