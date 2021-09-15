Inkster's Rep. Jones facing more charges following jail incident

Rep. Jewell Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on additional charges in Livingston County Wednesday afternoon, including bringing a weapon into jail and escape while awaiting trial for a felony, according to Livingston County District Court.

The Inkster Democrat is alleged to have brought a handcuff key into the Livingston County jail after his Tuesday arrest, according to a report from the Livingston Daily.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy confirmed the expected charges in a Wednesday statement, calling Jones "a real piece of work" and an embarrassment to all elected officials."

Byron Nolen, former Inkster mayor and counsel for Jones, said he received a call from the prosecutor Wednesday regarding the allegations.

"The allegations are that he snuck a handcuff key into the jail last night," Nolen said. "So it sounds like he’s being charged with attempting to escape.”

Nolen said he's hopeful there will be video to show what occurred. He expressed frustration with the allegations since the key wouldn't have helped Jones while inside. Inmates typically are not handcuffed while inside the jail, just in transit, he said.

Prosecutors have alleged the key was found when they were processing Jones, after he had changed into a jail-issued clothing, Nolen said.

"When he was walking, they heard something clank and when they looked there was a key taped to the bottom of his foot,” the lawyer said.​​

Murphy said there is no video of the incident.

"I believe he thinks the laws do not apply to him,” the sheriff said.

“More than that, I am mad. Had the handcuff key ended in an injury to my staff or another inmate, I am not sure what I would have done; as my primary responsibility is the sfety and security of my staff and inmates.

Jones was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after his bond was revoked for a third violation of the conditions attached to his release. He was arrested in April on drunk driving charges.

Jones' most recent bond violation included alcohol use Sept. 3 that was registered on his tether and tampering with his tether on Sept. 6. He took responsibility for both violations during Tuesday's hearing.

"This defendant’s actions — from his conduct during the charged crimes through each of the three bond violations — show that he believes that, as a person who writes our laws, that he is above our laws," Assistant Prosecutor Christine Richards said Tuesday. "There is also a very strong public perception that the defendant is getting special treatment because of his position.”

Jones was arrested April 6 after his black Chevy Tahoe drifted in and out of lanes along Interstate 96 before pulling off the shoulder and into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police reports. His blood alcohol content was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the police report.

He was accused of struggling with troopers after the crash and allegedly told officers that he'd call the governor and that he had oversight of the Michigan State Police budget.

In June, Jones was accused of misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding military orders that prevented him from getting his court-ordered drug and alcohol testing. Instead of being at training with the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling, as he represented to the court, Jones tagged himself on Facebook as being at Planet Fitness in Wayne. Legislative records showed was in Lansing for committee meetings.

In July, Jones was fined $1,000 for a bond violation in which he failed to pay the fee to keep his alcohol monitor tethering on.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com