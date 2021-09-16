Eastern Michigan fraternities at center of sex assault cases under review

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University began a review this week of two fraternities, a move the college said stemmed from complaints by students and other organizations.

The university said the review of Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Sigma Phi "includes an evaluation of the fraternities' future status on our campus."

The school is also facing lawsuits from two dozen Jane and John Does alleging that they were sexually assaulted in incidents dating back to 2016, 19 of which have connections to Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Sigma Phi, according to the lawsuits.

Students have pressured university officials since March to ban the Greek life organizations and a protest is planned Thursday with students groups expected to demand the administration suspend Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Sigma Phi.

Three sexual assaults have been reported on campus since the fall semester began Aug. 30, although EMU spokesman Walter Kraft said none of them are tied to a Greek life organization.

Kraft declined an interview with The Detroit News.

"The University takes this process very seriously and is moving aggressively in its review," Kraft said in a statement. He added that the review process formally launched Tuesday but declined to sayhow long it might take.

"The University is keenly aware of the recent concerns expressed by some students and others regarding their safety and the University’s handling of cases of sexual assault," President James Smith wrote Thursday in a letter to the EMU community. "I take those concerns with utmost seriousness because any failure to ensure that our students feel safe is inconsistent with our institutional values. No student can learn in an environment where they are unsafe."

Messages left with the fraternities were not returned. No one answered the door this week at the Delta Tau Delta house, located on Lowell Street. People who answered the door at the Alpha Sigma Phi residence on Ballard Street and Theta Chi house on West Cross Street declined to comment.

A representative from the national Delta Tau Delta organization said in a statement they would refrain from commenting during legal proceedings.

Danny Miller, senior director of prevention and accountability for Alpha Sigma Phi, in an email did not address questions about what the national organization is doing to address allegations against the EMU chapter.

"Alpha Sigma Phi takes allegations of sexual assault seriously," Miller said in a statement. "Sexual violence is a threat to campus safety and has no place in fraternities or our campus communities.

"All members of Alpha Sigma Phi — including the members of our chapter at Eastern Michigan — are educated about consent, sexual assault prevention, alcohol abuse, hazing and other critical societal concerns through the Responsible Sig program," Miller said.

Grason Dixon, president of EMU's Interfraternity Council, did not respond to messages left seeking comment.

Olivia Gajewski, who pledged Sigma Kappa sorority last year then dropped out when members told her she couldn't talk about the lawsuits or sexual assaults, started a change.org petition demanding that EMU banish the two fraternities.

“It’s really alarming that Eastern isn’t really doing anything about it, sweeping it under the rug,” said Gajewski, an EMU sophomore studying neuroscience and psychology. “These fraternities are still allowed to be on campus. As someone who knows people — friends, family, myself — experiencing some of these things, it hurts.”

Amir Kasham, who manages Tom Party Store locatednext door to the Alpha Sigma Phi house and a few houses away from the Theta Chi fraternity house, said current fraternity members should not be punished for the behavior of members of the past.

"At the end of the day, it is a frat and they are responsible for their members," Kasham said, who added he has watched fraternity brothers walk women home late at night and sees them doing other good things in the community. "People have to be responsible for themselves."

Some of the lawsuits also name Theta Chi fraternity and Sigma Kappa sorority as defendants, although neither organization is under review, the university said.

EMU freshmen Abbi Francis formed a new EMU student group known as Sexual Assault and Rape Awareness, or SARA, and planned the protest on Thursday to begin atEMU's Pray-Harrold classroom building and march to Welch Hall, the administrative building where Smithworks.

"I know a few people don't spoil a fraternity," said Francis, who commutes to EMU from Wixom. "As of right now, those fraternities are a source of people being uncomfortable and being nervous on campus. Honestly, it would just be better to ban these fraternities to prevent anything else from happening."

She added that there has beenalmost no communication from EMU about the lawsuits or recent assaultsso students have to raise awareness during the protest.

"We need change," said Francis. "It's important they realize we are demanding a safe campus."

Three assaults reported this fall

Neither the EMU Department of Public Safety nor the Ypsilanti Police Department responded to requests for comment for this story.

Of the three sexualassaults reported since Aug. 30, late August, one occurred between acquaintances in an EMU dormitory, Sellers Hall, on Sept. 3,Kraft said.

The other two incidents involved an EMU student who was sexually assaulted in two parking lots on- and off-campus by two different individuals on Aug. 28-29, Kraft said. The incidents prompted EMU police to send an alert sent to campus, asking anyone with information to contact EMU or Ypsilanti police.

The reported assault in the on-campus parking lot occurred in EMU's Green Lot, located in the northern part of campus, Kraft said. The off-campus incident occurred in a parking lot of the Eagles Nest apartment complex, which is next to the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house.

"All women on campus should feel safe," said Melody Mayer, an EMU junior from Ypsilanti. "The fact that we don't is nerve-wracking and that needs to change. Women have the right to feel safe and they are not going to get assaulted."

Michigan fraternities have been reviewed, and in some cases, suspended at other colleges in recent years.

The University of Michigan’s Sigma Alpha Nu was suspended in 2015 after a melee at a northern Michigan ski resort and the university asked the national organizations to suspend two other fraternities and two other sororities that were involved.

Central Michigan University pulled its recognition of Phi Sigma Phi in 2019 after numerous reports of sexual assault, alcohol abuse and the death of a member.

Smith, in his statement, said that EMU is rolling out new initiatives.

"EMU has numerous programs and policies in place designed to prevent sexual assault, support survivors, hold perpetrators accountable, and increase awareness of this important issue," he said. "With the start of a new school year, we are also launching new initiatives to further these goals."

Among the initiatives:

► New online Title IX training expected to be unveiled in a month that will be required for all students annually, a new "EMU Survivor’s Handbook" which will provide information about how to work with the Title IX Office and how to support survivors of sexual assault and a new resource guide that is being developed for all faculty and staff, addressing how to file a Title IX report and how to communicate with survivors.

► Expansion of the university's bystander-training program to make it available to all students.

► A new program, "Care for Survivors," is being developed for students to help them provide peer-to-peer support to help others through trauma.

Kraft added that two training sessions were recently completed for faculty and staff about how to take a trauma-informed approach to support survivors. A two-day training on the Clery Act,a federal law requiring colleges and universities to report crime on or near campus, took place over the summer that involved several hundred University administrators.

