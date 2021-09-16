Video sparks charges of accosting youth for immoral purposes against Monroe man, officials say
An online video led to charges against an alleged sex offender in Monroe, investigators announced Thursday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported it was alerted early Wednesday to a YouTube clip of an alleged sex offender in Carleton. That triggered the office's Violent Internet Predator and Exploitation Response (VIPER) task force to launch an investigation, representatives said in a statement.
Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant that afternoon at the home of William Minney, who was taken into custody and held at the Monroe County Jail, according to the release.
The 63-year-old was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court in Monroe on two felony charges of using a computer to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes.
Bond was set at $100,000. Minney must wear a GPS monitor if released, authorities said.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29, records show.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530 or the VIPER hotline at (734) 240-7535.