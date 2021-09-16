Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston County

Authorities were called to the scene of a small plane crash Thursday afternoon in Livingston County.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in a field near Layton Road and Fowlerville, according to fire notifications. No injuries were reported.

Officials with the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport and Howell Area Fire Department acknowledged a plane crash but said they were not involved or assisting.

Fowlerville fire officials said crews were responding to a scene near Interstate 96 but could not confirm a crash or provide details.

Livingston County Sheriff's officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal Aviation Administration representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.