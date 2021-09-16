Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston County
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Authorities were called to the scene of a small plane crash Thursday afternoon in Livingston County.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in a field near Layton Road and Fowlerville, according to fire notifications. No injuries were reported.
Officials with the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport and Howell Area Fire Department acknowledged a plane crash but said they were not involved or assisting.
Fowlerville fire officials said crews were responding to a scene near Interstate 96 but could not confirm a crash or provide details.
Livingston County Sheriff's officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Federal Aviation Administration representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.