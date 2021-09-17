Amber Alert issued for missing 3- and 4-year-old Lansing girls

The Detroit News

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing from Lansing in connection to the shooting deaths of two women in the city, according to published reports.

Lillianna Reynolds, a 3-year-old African American girl, and Zymani Reynolds, a 4-year-old African American female, were reported missing since Thursday from Lansing.

The alert was issued after two women were found shot to death and a 6-year-old boy injured on West Michigan Avenue on the city's west side Thursday in what police described as a domestic incident, Fox 47 News reported.

They were believed to be traveling with Brion Reynolds, 23, and Gavin Anspach, 21, according to an Amber Alert notification issued for Michigan.

The vehicle in which the children are traveling is an older box-style gray or silver SUV, according to the alert.