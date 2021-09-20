Police seek suspects in defacing of BLM mural at Ypsilanti park

Yspilanti police are looking for whomever defaced a Black Lives Matter mural at a city park over the weekend, an official said.

"Early this morning, the Black Lives Matter mural at Riverside Park was vandalized," city manager Frances McMullan said in a statement Sunday. "We are sickened by this horrible act of destruction, but will not be deterred from declaring Black lives do matter.

"This is a timely reminder of all the work that remains to be done, but our community will not be divided," she said. "We will overcome this and rally together and restore the mural."

The park is located at West Cross Street and North Huron Street. The city unveiled the mural on June 19 as part of its Juneteenth celebration.

Fox 2 Detroit reports the words "Black" and "Lives" in the mural were covered with white paint.

McMullan said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the park Sunday afternoon and volunteers were able to clean up the area before she arrived.

"Law enforcement is investigating the matter and we will bring those responsible to justice," the city manager said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call Ypsilanti Police at (734) 483-9510.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez