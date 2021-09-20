Rainy week ahead, potential for flooding, in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroiters are being advised to prepare for potential flooding due to showers throughout the week, with a chance of thunderstorms and brief heavy rainfall on Monday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

It looks like we are going to have a couple rounds of heavy rain over the next several days," Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said. "During that two-day period Tuesday into Wednesday we could get two to four inches of rain over the southeastern Michigan area."

The potential exists for rainfall rates to exceed 1 inch per hour during this timeframe, he said. A flash flood watch or flood watch may eventually be needed.

The Great Lakes Water Authority sent out an alert on the coming storms Monday morning, asking residents to be on high alert, especially those in low lying areas and those who have previously received flooding.

Total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches will be possible by the end of the storms.

"The regional system is working as designed and is in dry weather conditions, and currently has capacity to handle the predicted rainfall," the agency said in the release. "In anticipation of the severe weather, GLWA has staffed accordingly."

Monday's weather will be breezy with a high near the 80s and increased clouds with scattered showers possibly during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will bring a strong cold front that will generate widespread showers and thunderstorms particularly during the second half of the day. Otherwise, the day will be breezy with a high in the 70s.

Wednesday rain will continue throughout the day as secondary low moves up through the Ohio Valley. The day will be breezy again with cooler temperatures as the high reaches near 60.