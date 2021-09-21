20-foot waves possible on Great Lakes, flooding expected in Metro Detroit

Waves as high as 20 feet could be possible Tuesday evening on the Great Lakes and flooding occur in parts of southeast Michigan as a multi-day storm system settles into the region, according the National Weather Service.

Residents of Metro Detroit could see 4-6½ inches of rainfall by late Thursday with a chance of a major thunderstorm Tuesday night, the weather service forecasted.

He said it was unlikely for the waves to remain that high by the time they reach shores, estimating they could wash up as high as 10-12 feet.

This lingering end-of-summer storm cell is due to a low-pressure system moving into the region, bringing with it the forecasted precipitation as well as strong winds, Kacan said.

The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon in Berrien County, and a beach hazard statement asking residents and visitors to remain out of the water and away from piers until Thursday evening.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department announced Tuesday that it was scheduling staff to work extended hours due to forecasted heavy rain expected after 4 p.m.

The City of Detroit encouraged residents and businesses in a press release Tuesday to follow recommended flooding tips and keep debris and objects away from catch basins and sewer drains.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) also announced Tuesday that team members, technicians from power supply partners and contractors would be on-site at the Freud Pump Station over the next two days to diagnose and troubleshoot issues that may arise from power-related issues following GLWA’s recently installed power quality monitors.

The agency added that troubleshooting at the pump station could only be carried out in real time in the case of flooding.

Similar storm warnings were issued in Indiana, where the Chicago Tribune reported that a beach hazard statement took effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday, warning of the potential for waves between 12-16 feet high in portions of Lake Michigan along the northwest Indiana coast.