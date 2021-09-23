Accusers of Dr. Robert Anderson call for transparency, accountability at UM

A crowd of about 100 people gathered outside the University of Michigan's Richard L. Postma Family Clubhouse in the rain Thursday, carrying signs and listening as men accusing former UM doctor Robert Anderson of sexual abuse spoke one by one.

The group demanded transparency and accountability from the university ahead of a meeting of the school's Board of Regents.

"This man was a monster," said Chuck Christian, one of the men who has accused Anderson of sexual assault. "Enough is enough is enough is enough and Hail to the victims!"

Jonathan Vaughn, another accuser, said they were not there for an apoplogy.

"If we are going to be the leaders and best, if we are truly are going to be victors, we need to eradicate this cancer that is pervasive in the University of Michigan," said Vaughn. "The only way we can do it is to speak the truth."

The men and women demanded to speak during the board meeting.

Mediation between the university and about 850 people, mostly men, has been underway since October.

The demonstration came as UM announced that a finalized policy on how the university will address allegations of sexual misconduct.

Anderson, as director of the university's health service and team physician for the athletic department over more than three decades, is accused of giving

prolonged hernia checks, unnecessary prostate exams and engaging in masturbation during exams, earning him the nickname "Dr. Drop Your Drawers Anderson." He retired in 2003 and died in 2008. He is accused by former football players, other university athletes, patients from his medical practice and pilots who saw Anderson for physicals.

UM has apologized and offered counseling to Anderson's accusers.

Investigators and UM-sanctioned reports showed the university missed multiple opportunities to stop the doctor.

UM has been grappling with numerous sexual misconduct scandals. The college settled for $9.25 million last year with eight women who said they were victimized by former Provost Martin Philbert, at the time the second-highest-ranking official at the university.

