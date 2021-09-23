UM adopting new sexual misconduct policies in wake of Anderson

The University of Michigan willannounce finalized policies for addressing sexual misconduct Thursday as dozens of people who have accused former university Dr. Robert Anderson of sexual assault are expected to demonstrate.

President Mark Schlissel will address the changes at the school's Board of Regents meeting as it meets in-person for the first time since the pandemic led to virtual meetings.

The new policy outlines two categories of “individuals with reporting obligations” who are mandated to report prohibited conduct they are made aware of.

Though a previous policy included mandatory reporters for allegations of sexual misconduct, the new policy defines the scope. Officials who have authority to take corrective action — such as regents, executive officers, chancellors, deans, head coaches and others — are required to report all information about prohibited conduct they receive, regardless of how or when they learn of the information.

The second category of mandatory reporters includes assistant and associate deans, other administrators and supervisors, and faculty members who accompany students on university-related travel abroad. Those individuals are also required to report information about prohibited conduct that they learn about in the scope of their university employment. But there are situations in which this group of employees is exempt from reporting obligations, such as sexual misconduct awareness events.

The policy also outlines an appeals process for employees who are found to have violated university policy regarding sexual or gender-based misconduct.

“The Board of Regents, the university’s leadership team and I remain sharply focused on continually improving the ways in which we prevent prohibited conduct, support survivors in our community, and promptly investigate reports of misconduct,” Schlissel said in a statement. “This policy reflects important feedback from our entire community, including students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

The policy will go into effect Oct. 1 on UM's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses, as well as at Michigan Medicine, the university hospital system. It will replace an interim policy adopted in August 2020.

The policy comes as UM has been grappling with numerous sexual misconduct scandals. The college settled for $9.25 million last year with eight women who said they were victimized by former Provost Martin Philbert, at the time the second-highest-ranking official at the university.

UM is in mediation with about850 former UM students and others who claim they were sexually abused by Anderson, the former head of University Health Service and physician for the Athletic Department. Anderson retired from the university in 2003 and died in 2008.

A report commissioned by UM from the WilmerHale law firm and released earlier this year showed more than two dozen UM employees were told about Anderson's alleged behavior over his nearly 40-year career. While several employees reported Anderson after learning of complaints, the majority of the people his patients told — including some of the most powerful people on campus — did not act to stop the doctor, the report found.

Dozens of Anderson's accusers said in a statement they will gather prior to the regents' meeting outside the Richard L. Postma Family Clubhouse.

Earlier this month, 10 people who say they were molested by Anderson sued UM over a policy that limits the number of people who can make public comments at the end of Board of Regents meetings. They and the college agreed Wednesday to dismiss that claim.

The university put in place a policy in 2019 that faculty are prohibited from having romantic or sexual relationships with undergraduate students.

Earlier this year, the college adopted a policy that prohibits a supervisor from initiating or attempting to initiate an intimate relationship with anyone they supervise.

