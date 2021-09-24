Joneigh Khaldun leaving post as Michigan's top doctor

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, is leaving her post 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Friday.

Khaldun has accepted a new position to pursue "an opportunity outside of state government," which will be announced in the coming weeks, the governor's office said. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who currently works for the state health department, will serve as chief medical executive beginning on Oct. 1.

"Thanks to Dr. J’s around-the-clock leadership, our state acted quickly with the best available data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save countless lives during the pandemic," Whitmer said in a press release. "Michigan has one of the lowest number of cases per capita, and numerous studies show that the tough decisions we made helped save thousands of lives."

Bagdasarian has worked in Michigan and internationally for the last decade, writing 40 publications on topics in infectious diseases and public health, according to the governor's office. For the last year, she has served as the state's senior public health physician, overseeing COVID-19 testing strategy.

Khaldun has been a central figure in Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, frequently appearing at press conferences and explaining the state's actions to try to stem the spread of the virus.

"Her leadership, consultation, determination and candor have been invaluable in guiding the decisions that have always been in the best interest of keeping Michiganders safe and healthy," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department. "She has served in multiple roles in the interest of public service throughout her medical career and no matter where her journey takes her we know it will be to continue to be a champion of community health."

In August, Khaldun told reporters that she advised Whitmer's administration that a statewide requirement for students to wear masks would likely help combat the spread of COVID-19. So far, the governor has left the decision on whether to mandate masks up to local districts and county health departments.

