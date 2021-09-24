Livonia man dead after 'struggle' with Dearborn police

Dearborn — A Livonia man is dead after what the Dearborn Police Department described as a "struggle" with an officer Thursday evening.

Dearborn police were dispatched to the Falcon Inn on the 25000 block of Michigan Avenue about 8:30 p.m. after a report of someone yelling “Call the police," according to a release.

Officers learned when they arrived at the hotel that a white male was holding a room door shut preventing someone from leaving.

The responding officer made contact with the 38-year-old Livonia resident, who police said, was "agitated" and "While the officer interacted with the individual a struggle ensued, during which the male became unresponsive."

Officers and Dearborn firefighters attempted to resuscitate the man, who was transported to the Beaumont-Dearborn where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released. The incident is being investigated by Michigan State Police.

Dearborn police said in the release that the officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative duty. Police did not say how many officers were involved.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000 and ask for Detective Sgt. Adam Henderson.