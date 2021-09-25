Police: Vehicle of missing woman located in St. Clair River

Marine City — The vehicle of a Casco Township woman who has been missing since May has been recovered from the St. Clair River, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, Nadine Moses, 84, went missing from her home on May 4.

On Saturday, her 2011 Ford Edge was found about 30 feet from the shore of St. Clair Aggregates, located on South Belle River Avenue. An unidentified body was found inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was discovered by Adventures with a Purpose, a volunteer diving group based in Oregon.

Moses' family was contacted by the group, which boasts that they have located 12 missing persons over the past year.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene and retrieved both the vehicle and the body after being contacted by the group.

“Detectives from our office are continuing the investigation,” King said on Saturday. “We will be working hand in hand with the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body.”

The Marine City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Marine City Fire Department and Tri-Hospital EMS also assisted with the recovery of the vehicle.

King said he hopes that their investigation will "bring closure to a grieving family."