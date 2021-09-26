Alert issued after report of sex assault in Ann Arbor home invasion

The Detroit News

The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating a home invasion and sexual assault early Friday in the 500 block of Lawrence Street in Ann Arbor, according to an alert issued by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.

The suspect entered through an unlocked exterior door in the bedroom while the victim was in bed sleeping at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the alert.

The suspect got into the victim's bed and started to touch her, but then fled when the victim screamed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Steven Van Alstine at the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6930, Ext. 49317, or the UM Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131.

Those with information also can contact the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734) 794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.