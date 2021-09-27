Detroit remains among nation's most violent big cities, FBI statistics show

Detroit — With assaults, shootings and homicides on the rise across the country, Detroit continued last year to be among the most violent big cities in America, according to FBI statistics released Monday.

Detroit in 2020 had a rate of 2,248.4 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, behind only Memphis, Tennessee, as the highest rate in the country among cities with more than 100,000 residents. St. Louis, Missouri, Little Rock, Arkansas, and South Bend, Indiana, also were in the top five.

Alabama, Maryland and Pennsylvania reported limited data to the FBI in 2020, so cities with more than 100,000 residents that often appear high in crime rankings, such as Baltimore, Birmingham and Philadelphia, are not included in this year's data. The FBI provides population estimates for cities, but The Detroit News analysis is based on 2020 census data.

In 2020, 14,370 violent crimes — which include assault, robbery, rape and criminal homicide — were reported by Detroit police, according to FBI data. That's a 10.25% increase from 2019 when 13,034 violent crimes were reported.

Across the country, violent crimes were up 5.6% in 2020 over the previous year, according to the FBI.

Detroit Police Chief James White pointed out that while nationally homicides jumped about 30% last year over 2019, Detroit “was on the low end of the uptick compared to other major cities, which saw higher increases."

“That’s a testament to the hard work of the men and women of the police department, but we’re not celebrating,” White said. “We’re still averaging getting 500 guns off the street a month, and the kind of impulsive violence we’ve seen over the last two years is the worst I’ve ever seen. I don’t know if it’s COVID, or a sense of hopelessness, but this is happening everywhere.”

Detroit resident Sandrew King said the situation likely is even worse than the numbers show.

"Whatever you see as far as statistics go, it's worse than that on the street level," he said. "There are a lot of people who don't have hope, and when you get that situation, you're going to get people committing crime because they just don't care. When people don't have hope, your neighbor is no longer your friend; he's your enemy."

While violent crime rose locally and nationally in 2020, the raw numbers paled compared to the most violent period in the nation's history, the early 1990s. In 1991, Detroit recorded 28,262 violent crimes, almost double 2020's 14,370.

Detroit had 1.2 million residents in 1990; there were 668,000 in 2020, according to the FBI population estimates. The 2020 census put Detroit's population lower at 639,111.

In 1991, there were 615 homicides in Detroit; last year, there were 327, a 19% increase over 2019. Nationwide, there were 24,703 homicides in 1991, compared to 17,815 last year.

Detroit's worst year for homicides was 1974 when the 714 homicides earned the city the nickname "Murder capital of the world."

