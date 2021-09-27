One dead, three hurt in U.S. 23 crash in Monroe County

Monroe County Sheriff's officials are investigating a crash Monday that left one person dead and three others injured on U.S. 23 in Dundee Township.

A preliminary investigation found a 41-year-old Michigan Center man was driving a 2019 Chevrolet van north near Brewer Road around 11:38 a.m. when it rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Hyundai, which had been slowing for stopped traffic due to a construction-related road closure, was pushed into a 2020 Nissan Rogue that then struck the back of a 2021 Mazda 6, according to the release.

The Hyundai driver, identified as a 74-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver and the other two motorists, identified as a 59-year-old Hanover woman and a 50-year-old Baton Raton, Florida, resident, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

"It is unknown at this time whether excessive speed and/or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash," sheriff's officials said.

The identities of the people involved are being withheld by police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office at (734) 240-7541.