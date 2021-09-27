Two killed in wrong-way collision on I-69

Perry Township — Michigan State Police of the Flint Post are investigating a head-on crash that killed two drivers early Sunday.

State police say, after preliminary investigation, that Arthur Moya, 20, of Battle Creek was driving a Ford Escape east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 69 near Morrice around 3 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a Mazda 3 driven by Ryan Laubhan, 32, of Saginaw.

Both drivers were killed on impact. There were no other occupants in either vehicle at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, authorities say.

Officers were assisted by Perry Fire Department, Perry Police Department, Durand Police Department and Durand Fire Department at the scene.