6-month-old child, 2nd person wounded in Saginaw shooting Tuesday

A 6-month-old child and another person have been wounded in a shooting in Saginaw, officials said.

The incident happened at before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Park near Main Street and Freeland, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers and Saginaw police officers were called to the home for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired at the home from someone on the street. Two people, including the 6-month-old, were struck by bullets. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said they do not have information on the victims' conditions at this time.

State police and Saginaw police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Michigan State Police's Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1289 or Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1 (800) 422-5245.

