COVID-19 vaccination clinics, booster shots available in Livingston County

As COVID-19 cases remain high across the state, Livingston County officials announced Tuesday they are offering vaccination clinics and booster shots for residents.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Mobile COVID Vaccination Program is available in the county through October. No appointments are needed for the free Pfizer doses, the Livingston County Health Department said in a statement.

The first event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Wendy's, 1022 Pinckney Rd., Howell.

The next is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Wendy's, 8545 W. Grand River, Brighton.

A third is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.the same time Sunday at Applebee's, 3949 E. Grand River Ave, Howell.

A list of the other community sites is available on the state's website.

Other places offering the vaccine can be found through https://vaccinefinder.org. For questions, email COVID19@livgov.com or call (517) 546-9850.

"Vaccination is still the best public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic," the health department said. "Individuals aged 12 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and are encouraged to receive their vaccination, if they have not already."

The health department noted some people are eligible to receive the booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary series, per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, federal regulators recommended a third Pfizer dose for Americans age 65 or older and approved others with pre-existing medical conditions and in high-risk work environments or long-term care settings receiving them.

According to the state website, through Tuesday, 62.2% of Michigan residents age 12 and up had at least one dose of the vaccines. Some 57.7% were considered fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Michigan has added more than 7,700 new COVID-19 cases this week.

Cases have climbed for 12 weeks amid concerns over the highly contagious delta variant. The state health department has recorded more than 1 million positive cases and nearly 20,800 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March 2020.

The department reported 106 new COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools across the state on Monday.

Virus transmission is now at the highest risk level designated by the federal government in every county in Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed.