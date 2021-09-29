Body of missing teen found buried in Alpena Township

The Detroit News

The body of a teen who had been missing for several weeks has been found, law enforcement officials say.

The remains of Brynn Bills, 18, of Alpena, who was reported missing in early August, were found Tuesday buried on property in Alpena Township, Michigan State Police officials say.

They were discovered after officials, acting on a tip, executed a search warrant at a home on West Naylor Road.

The property owner, Joshua Wirgau, 34, is a person of interest, state police say. He is being held without bond in the Alpena County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault unrelated to the disappearance of Bills.

No cause of death has been determined, and an autopsy will be performed.

In addition to several Michigan State Police units, the Alpena City Police Department and the Alpena County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (989) 354-4101.