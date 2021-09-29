Whitmer signs new Michigan budget, says leaders found 'common ground'

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the state's new $70 billion budget on Wednesday, saying it was an example of what can happen when officeholders seek "common ground."

The funding plan, which takes effect Oct. 1, uses a rush of federal COVID-19 relief funds and better-than-expected state tax revenues to expand investments in childcare programs, target millions of dollars for road and environmental infrastructure projects and boost the rainy day fund.

During a press conference at Lansing Community College, the Democratic governor said the budget approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature brings investments in "kitchen table issues."

"This budget really is a testament of what we're capable of when we put the needs of the people of our state first and foremost," Whitmer said. "This budget shows that divided government doesn't have to be dysfunctional government."

The current year's initial spending plan was $62.8 billion when Whitmer signed it into law last year. In July, the governorsigned the $17.1 billion budget for K-12 education, calling it the largest investment in schools in state history. On Wednesday, she signed two bills that complete the process with spending for state departments and agencies, community colleges and universities.

The new budget includes about $1.4 billion in child care spending that is expected to make 105,000 more children eligible for child care aid. The budget invests millions of dollars for road and environmental infrastructure, including $196 million for local bridge repairs, $14 million to help local governments prepare for extreme weather and coastal erosion and $19 million for emergency dam safety provisions.

It features $147 million for so-called "enhancement grants" for an array of projects across the state, including $5 million for a frequency tower for Berrien County First Responders and $5.2 million for upgrades to Kent County Youth Fair facilities.

The budget bolsters job skills and tourism programs with $40 million to the Going Pro initiative, which helps employers train current and newly hired employees, and $55 million to Michigan Reconnect, which offers scholarships to individuals over the age of 25 with a high school diploma seeking an associate degree. The plan allocates $40 million to the Pure Michigan tourism promotion program. And it includes about $460 million for a permanent raise of $2.35 an hour to direct care workers caring for the elderly and other vulnerable individuals.

Yet, the Legislature has roughly $10 billion in additional money that could be included in a supplemental spending plan later this year. About $7 billion of that cash is leftover federal COVID relief funds, state Budget Director Dave Massaron told reporters Tuesday.

The initial spending plan approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature last week included a controversial provision that barred the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services and local health officers from enforcing orders that require individuals who are younger than 18 to wear face masks. Whitmer has blocked the policy, saying it is unconstitutional.

Governors have the ability to unilaterally strike down so-called boilerplate language that directs how money should be spent if they believe the provisions conflict with the state Constitution.

Multiple county health officials in Michigan, including those in Wayne and Oakland counties, have instituted orders that require K-12 students to wear masks in schools. Republicans have opposed the mandates, arguing that people should make decisions for themselves.

GOP lawmakers said they negotiated for other budget policies to limit vaccine mandates on state and local government employees and to require more information when the health department issues an epidemic order. Those policies will remain in the new budget, but Whitmer's offices believes they will have minimal impact.

The budget says state government departments, agencies, boards, commissions and public officers cannot subject any individual to negative employment consequences or retribution because of their COVID-19 vaccine status. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed an executive order earlier this month to require vaccinations for employees of the executive branch and contractors who work with the federal government.

Also, Michigan's proposal for funding community colleges and universities features separate language requiring that higher education institutions provide medical and religious exemptions to mandatory vaccine requirements. Whitmer didn't strike the language from the budget but her office believes it won't be enforced because universities operate autonomously.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

eleblanc@detroitnews.com