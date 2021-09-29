Michigan adds 6,733 cases, 100 deaths from COVID-19 over 2 days

Michigan added 6,733 cases and 100 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, including cases from Tuesday.

The latest tallies from the state Department of Health and Human Services push the overall totals to 1,022,575 cases and 20,998 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

Over the two days, the average number of cases per day is 3,387. Of the latest deaths reported, 50 were identified during a vital records review, state health officials noted.

Michigan's COVID-19 infection numbers have been trending upward for 12 weeks amid concerns over the highly contagious delta variant.

So far this week, the state has added 14,466 cases and 135 deaths.

Last week, the state added 19,344 cases and 201 deaths from the virus, an increase from the week prior when the state added 18,313 cases and 159 deaths from the virus. In the first week of September, the state added 14,772 cases and 139 deaths.

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set Nov. 15-21. The second-highest weekly total was 47,316 Nov. 22-28.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which health experts hope will bolster confidence in vaccinations. About 67.4% of Michigan's population age 16 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

State officials have set a goal of reaching 70% and concluded a lottery initiative last month that gave those who received their vaccinations the chance to win cash prizes.

About 57.5% or 5.2 million Michigan residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

The state's fully vaccinated population includes 75% of seniors age 65 and older; 60% of those aged 50-64 years old; 55% of 40-49 years old; 50% of 30-39 years old; 40% of 20-29 years old; 43% of 16-19 years old; and 35% of 12-15 years old.

All Michigan residents should be wearing masks while in public under federal guidelines, the CDC suggests.

In the last 30 days, people who are not fully vaccinated developed COVID-19 at a rate seven times higher than those who are fully vaccinated, "and experienced COVID deaths at a rate 30 times that of fully vaccinated people. Vaccine protection against hospitalization remains strong across different studies and settings," the department said.

The state health department estimates less than 1% of vaccinated people in Michigan are contracting the virus.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan has the 15th-lowest case rate and seventh-lowest death rate over the last week in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID data tracker.

Statewide positivity has decreased to 8.8%, down from 9.7% last week.

Although case trends may be slowing, the proportion of kids getting sick with COVID-19 is increasing. In Michigan, over 50% of children hospitalized have no reported underlying conditions.

Higher community transmission in Michigan is followed by a higher incidence of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. MIS-C is a condition in children where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. There are 168 cases in the state, the majority are in the ICU. There have been five deaths.

"It's unclear what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19," state health officials note in its weekly modeling update.

About 99% of positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan were identified as the delta variant over the last four weeks.

Case rates are the highest for those ages 10-19, followed by 30-39; ages 20-29; then 40-49.

There were 168 new outbreaks in the past week.

There were 468 active outbreaks reported last week with 105 new K-12 school outbreaks, up from 98 school outbreaks the week prior. There were 20 outbreaks at long-term care facilities and five in health care centers.

About 43% of school districts have some mask policy, covering about 60% of students. Case rates among children are higher in counties where school districts do not have mask policies, according to the state health department.

About 7% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from 6.8% last week.

As of Monday, 1,529 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 413 in an intensive care unit and 193 other patients on ventilators.The volume of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has decreased 3% compared to a 16% increase last week.

The majority of patients hospitalized from the virus are unvaccinated, the state health department has said.

State health department officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 spread. The variants are identified through target testing and state officials expect there are cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of Sept. 14, Michigan has more than 16,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants — the majority, or 13,697 cases, being B.1.1.7 or now known as the "Alpha" variant.

The first case of the Alpha variantwas identified in January in a University of Michigan student who had traveled from the United Kingdom. There are 533 cases of the variant within the Michigan Department of Corrections after an outbreak of 90 cases at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County.

The first case of the South African variant B.1.351 was confirmed by the state Bureau of Laboratories in a boy living in Jackson County. There are a total of 88 cases of the variant.

The first case of the P.1. variant from Brazil was identified in a Bay County resident. There are now 336 confirmed cases of P.1.

There are also 307 confirmed cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429, two variants formed in California.

The first case of B.1.617 was identified in Clinton County in May. The "delta variant" was initially detected in India in October. There are now 2,785 cases in the state.

The virus is blamed for more than 693,000 deaths and 43.2 million confirmed infections in the United States.

The state considered 917,827 people recovered from the virus as of Friday.

