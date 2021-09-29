70,000 Michigan motorists could soon reverse license suspensions. Here's why

About 70,000 people who have had their licenses suspended for certain infractions may be eligible to have their driving privileges restored as several criminal justice reform laws recommended by the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration take effect.

The Department of State, Attorney General's office and State Court Administrative Offices have spent months preparing to implement the bipartisan package of eight laws that ease license suspension rules and decriminalize some offenses. The new laws take effect Friday.

The laws will have a few different effects on the interplay of traffic offenses, unpaid court fees and the suspension of driver's licenses. But, by and large, the changes to Michigan law prevent license suspensions for offenses that have little to do with driving.

"The idea is, if your license is suspended, there should be some sort of nexus or connection to driving," said Ryan Gamby, field services director for the Michigan Supreme Court and State Court Administrative Office.

The restoration of licenses for thousands of Michigan residents will remove not only impediments to steady employment but also the personal stigma associated with the absence of a license.

The changes are welcome news for individuals like Kamal Lukata Anderson, who struggled for about two decades to break free of a cycle of traffic tickets, insurance payments he couldn't afford, expired tags, court fines, jail stays and license suspensions.

The 47-year-old Detroiter got his license back about five years ago, but he knows there are others still stuck in the cycle that began for him while driving between Detroit and Grosse Pointe for factory work.

Anderson calls that cycle a "poverty tax" that for years showed no sign of relenting.

"It was really economically devastating for me," he said. "It just put us in a bind because it made it complicated for me to get to work and try to even pay what I did owe. At one point, I felt like I wanted to give up because there’s no way for me to get to work, there was no way for me to pay the fines.”

In 2018, the state suspended about 358,000 driver's licenses for failure to pay court fines or fees or to appear in court, according to Michigan Supreme Court data. Thousands more were suspended because of minor violations unrelated to driving.

The laws set to take effect Friday will enact recommendations of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, which proposed the changes after finding license suspension as a penalty for a wide variety of minor offenses "was ineffective and counterproductive."

Overall, the bipartisan task force found in a 20-county study that the third most common reason people were incarcerated in county jails was because of driving with a suspended license, said Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, who served as co-chair for the task force.

"That statistic was very arresting for us and made this an easy area for agreement," McCormack said. "In Michigan, in particular, as you well know if your license is suspended, it’s really hard to get to work.”

Here's who is affected

Some of the changes signed into law earlier this year remove non-driving-related alcohol offenses, controlled substance violations or a minor's fraudulent use of an ID from the list of infractions that result in a license suspension. Others remove unpaid court fines or failures to comply with court orders from the list of violations that can get a license yanked.

Others reduced some driving violations — such as excessive vehicle noise or use of flashing lights — from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.

Another change allows Friend of Court to suspend a license for nonpayment, but only after a driver's situation is reviewed to determine their ability to pay and other alternative penalties for failing to pay.

The law certainly applies to future violations, but it also has some retroactivity.

The Secretary of State's office is required on Friday, the day the law takes effect, to waive reinstatement fees and immediately reinstate a driver's or chauffeur's license if it was suspended, revoked or restricted for reasons that are no longer eligible under the new rules.

That's where many of the about 70,000 suspended licenses now eligible for reinstatement come into play, though the Secretary of State's office has cautioned not all of those suspended licenses will be reinstated overnight.

"There are about 70,000 people who will have infractions removed on Oct. 1, and about half of them will be able to use their existing license or get a new one immediately," said Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

"The other half have additional infractions on their records that they will need to address before they can reinstate their license."

The Department of State is planning to send letters to individuals affected by the changes to explain to them which category they'll fall into and how they should proceed. The department will host virtual events in October to provide further information, Wimmer said, and provide information at michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate, although that website was not working Tuesday.

In a Sept. 10 meeting of the Mich​igan Jail Reform Advisory Council​, Department of State Chief of Staff Melissa Smiley told council members, of the 70,000 impacted by the changes, about 14,000 suspended drivers will be licensed or eligible to be licensed as of Oct. 2. Another about 10,000 people will need to come in to get a new license and potentially pay a licensing fee like anyone else with an expired license.

Most of the remainder of those 70,000 are licensees who were suspended for failing to pay a fine or comply with a court order and may have other items on their record that need to be ameliorated before reinstatement.

"There's a lot of folks at the AG's office and some folks at the Department of State that are working together on the messaging, especially those folks who still have some barriers on their record that are going to have to be worked through and solved," Smiley said. "We'll be doing that outreach as well."

Impact on the workforce

McCormack said she is hopeful about what the changes might mean in terms of opportunity for those who have had their license suspended and, in the future, those who might be able to avoid an unnecessary arrest or license suspension.

"I think it has the ability to have a tremendous influence on the workforce in Michigan, which is really needed right now," she said.

Anderson agreed, noting the changes to the law offer new hope for individuals unable to break free of the cycle depriving people of licenses and making it harder to show up for work regularly.

"It really helps for those who are not out here doing crime," but still being treated as if they did, he said. "It helps them to be able to get on track, get on their feet.”

Transportation is a real barrier to employment for so many workers, but especially those who are low-income or part of minority groups, said Angela Hall, an associate professor at the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations at Michigan State University.

While many workers have been able to transition to telecommute arrangements during the pandemic, those most in need of work likely wouldn't be able to find employment offering remote work.

"The reality is that the people who are more likely to have had their license suspended under this former law, they’re the ones who aren’t telecommuting typically," Hall said. "They’re lower-income, less educated, a larger proportion of minority groups.”

Additionally, the reinstatement of licenses will give workers a ready form of ID and the freedom to indicate on applications that they are able to drive.

"It could have a whole cascading effect, being able to have that driver’s license," Hall said.

Removing overly punitive laws

Hall noted the changes set to take effect Friday reflect a bipartisan trend in Michigan and elsewhere that has recognized overly punitive laws have ripple effects on a personal and professional level.

In 2018, as Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder neared the end of his second term in office, he "banned the box" on state job applications, meaning candidates for a position didn't have to check a box indicating whether they hadever been convicted of a felony as part of the initial screening process.

Snyder also directed the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to remove all criminal history questions from licensing applications, except when required under state or federal law.

"They know that we need people out there working jobs," Hall said. "We need people buying stuff. We need people to be contributing to the economy as much as possible.”

Additionally, in March 2020, state leaders agreed to a settlement with individuals who argued Michigan's law requiring driver's license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines discriminated against poor residents. As part of the settlement, state leaders agreed to make revisions to Michigan's citations and court forms that would offer drivers an alternative to payment.

At the time the suit was filed in 2017, Michigan law directed the Secretary of State’s office to immediately and automatically suspend the driver’s license of a motorist who fails to comply with a court judgment within a certain time frame.

In 2018, Snyder and the Michigan Legislature approved a new law that would forgive the so-called driver responsibility fees. The state also opened a window, which closed at the end of 2018, that temporarily waived a $125 reinstatement fee for drivers who had lost their licenses due to driver responsibility debts.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com