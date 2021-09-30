DNR: Allegan State Game Area fire suspected as arson

WOOD-TV

Associated Press

Valley Township — Authorities were looking into a weekend fire at a southwestern Michigan recreational area as a suspected arson.

An investigation was continuing, but “initial evidence suggests” the fire Sunday at the Allegan State Game Area in Valley Township was intentionally set, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Charles Towns said in a release.

“This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing,” he added.

A helicopter crew reported the blaze about 5 a.m. Sunday, according to WOOD-TV.

Officials believe the fire was started between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. It burned two decks of cut timber estimated to be worth $30,000 to $35,000, the DNR said.

Valley Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.