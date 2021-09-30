Grayling clerk-treasurer charged with embezzling city funds

Crawford County — A former clerk-treasurer for the city of Grayling has been charged with embezzlement after an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Lisa Kay Johnson, 58, of Midland was arraigned Tuesday on one count of embezzlement by agent or trustee, $20,000 or more but less than $50,000.

Michigan State Police of the Houghton Lake Post began investigating Johnson in August, after city employees suspected she made unauthorized payments to herself totaling more than $23,000.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Sept. 3, and she turned herself in at the Crawford County Jail on Sept. 9, state police say.

Johnson's bond Tuesday was set at $20,000 or 10 percent. Her next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 9.