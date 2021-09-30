Livingston Co. officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Luke Bryan concert; 27 test positive

People who attended a concert two weeks ago in Livingston County may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, officials said Thursday.

The Livingston County Health Department said 27 people have tested positive for the virus after attending the Luke Bryan concert Saturday near Fowlerville. Officials said about 20,000 people were at the event.

The department is urging anyone who was at the concert to get tested. Testing locations can be found at michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 2-1-1.

Furthermore, anyone who attended the event should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through Oct. 3. They should wear a face covering while in public areas.

In April, Bryan said he was infected with COVID-19 and sidelined from the first live “American Idol” episode on ABC for the season.

This isn't the first time an outbreak has been linked to a concert in Michigan.

At least 17 cases of COVID-19 were identified among attendees of the Faster Horses Festival back in July, including some who were at the festival while they were infectious, health officials said.

The state encouraged all attendees to get a COVID test after the festival.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez