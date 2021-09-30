Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Osceola County

A highway in Osceola County doubled as an airport strip Wednesday morning when a pilot used it for an emergency landing, authorities said.

The small plane touched down on U.S. Route 10 in Osceola County, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in a pun-heavy Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

"Oh for flying out loud!" said the post, which explained that the pilot and one male passenger experienced technical difficulties, "plane and simple," which forced the landing.

No injuries were reported, the office said, but noted it disrupted the commute for folks traveling on the highway during that time.

Multiple units, including the Hersey and Reed City fire departments as well as the Road Commission, worked to escort the plane to the Osceola County Road Commission gravel pit on 135th Ave.