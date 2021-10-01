UM-Flint gets federal funding for new Innovation and Technology Center

The University of Michigan-Flint announced Friday that it has received federal funds for its $10 million Innovation and Technology Center on campus.

Funding for the project includes a $3.8 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The grant will be matched with $4.9 million from university donors, university officials said Friday.

The center, expected to open in 2023, will sit on the northwest side of the campus. A construction start date has not been set, officials said.

“Thanks to this grant, the new facility will have laboratories and classrooms designed for learning and creativity that are necessary for the future workforce of the state and region,” Chancellor Deba Dutta said in a statement. “UM-Flint takes pride in its mission as a regional public university, and as such, this building will serve as a nexus for technology, education, and industry partnership, where community members and businesses are encouraged to be active participants in the innovation ecosystem.”

The center will be home for the university’s College of Innovation and Technology, which launched this fall. The center is targeted to students pursuing degrees in digital manufacturing technology and information technology and informatics. A cybersecurity program will be added during winter 2022 semester.

Christopher Pearson, dean of CIT, said the center will connect job-ready graduates with professional opportunities.

“The facility is going to provide our students and faculty with the tools and technology to invent, solve, and pursue new knowledge that can be directly applied to Industry 4.0 and the global challenges of the future,” he said. “It is an exciting development, and it will be a centerpiece for the campus and the city of Flint.”

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted $2.2 million for construction. The Flint-based organization previously granted $10 million in September 2020 to help develop and launch CIT.

