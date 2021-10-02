FBI identifies person believed to be responsible for shooting threat against UM women

The Detroit News

The FBI on Saturday identified and interviewed a person suspected of posting an anonymous online threat against women at the University of Michigan, claiming there would be a shooting Monday on the Ann Arbor campus.

The person of interest is from outside the state, according to the UM police department.

The unconfirmed threat was circulating on social media Saturday and had police boosting security, according to the school.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security was notified of a message posted on a Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident targeting females on the UM campus on Monday, the school said in a statement. The post has since been removed.

According to The Michigan Daily, the note was posted to a website called Sinn List by an anonymous user who said, “On October 4th, I’m going to the University of Michigan and blow away every single woman I see with an AR-15."

“There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it," it continued.

The post referenced Elliot Rodger, an alt-right extremist who fatally shot six people at Isla Vista in 2014, and Plymouth, England, which was the site of an August mass shooting where five people were killed. In both incidents, the shooters took their own lives.

"The safety and security of our community is our highest priority, the statement said. "The U-M Police Department is collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate this post."

DPSS said it would be providing "additional staffing and taking other risk mitigation steps" out of an abundance of caution.

"We value our partnership with our community and appreciate those who stepped forward to report this information," the statement said. "We all play a role in ensuring community safety. If you see something that shouldn’t be there or someone’s behavior doesn’t seem quite right – say something."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPSS at (734) 763-1131 or at dpss-safety-security@umich.edu.