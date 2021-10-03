WH: Biden to visit Howell on Tuesday to promote infrastructure plan

Washington — President Joe Biden will visit Howell on Tuesday, the White House said Sunday.

Biden is expected to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure plan and his “Build Back Better” agenda, which is currently being debated in Congress.

The White House did not provide further details about the visit Sunday morning.

The fate of the two packages crucial to enacting his agenda — the $3.5 trillion social spending bill supported by most Democrats and the more modest infrastructure bill supported by a bipartisan group — has been put in limbo this week as leaders debate on how to move forward.

Moderate Democrats are pushing for the House to pass the infrastructure bill as it determines whether the larger bill has the support it needs to pass; progressives are insisting the two stay linked to retain leverage to pass the $3.5 trillion bill.

Biden urged the Democratic caucus on Friday to delay a vote on the infrastructure package and said he would continue to negotiate over the larger package.

He's also pledged to do more to educate the public about the plan’s new and expanded programs, which he contends have the support of the vast majority of the electorate.

The last time the president came to Michigan was in mid-May when he visited the Ford Motor Co. Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to present his $174 billion plan to dominate the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

"The future of the auto industry is electric. There's no turning back," Biden said at the plant. "The question is whether we will lead or we will fall behind in the race to the future."

At that point, the administration was negotiating with Congress over what to include in the larger jobs and infrastructure plan.