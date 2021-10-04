'All clear' at UM-Flint after report of shots fired on campus

University of Michigan-Flint students and faculty have been told they can resume regular activities following a report of shots fired on campus Monday morning, school officials said.

They said gunshots were reported at 9:38 a.m. and they locked down the campus and warned everyone there to secure in place.

About 12 minutes later, officials told students and faculty the "All clear has been issued. You may return and resume regular activities."

They also said students and faculty should check their email for more information.

School officials later said a person called the university's police department and reported he or she "thought they heard gunshots near the William S. White Building."

Police searched the area and determined no shots had been fired and there was never a threat to the campus, according to Ray Hall, chief of the university's Department of Public Safety.

He also said in a statement that university police remain at the William S. White building to greet faculty, staff and students as they arrive and answer any questions about the incident.

The incident comes after the FBI investigated an anonymous online threat made against women at the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus. The threat claimed there would be a shooting Monday on the Ann Arbor campus. On Sunday, school officials said the threat had been mitigated.

