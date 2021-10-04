Canada formally invokes 1977 treaty in bid to prevent Line 5 shutdown

The Canadian government on Monday formally invoked a 1977 treaty the country's officials say prevents the U.S. government or Michigan from disrupting the operation of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline.

Gordon Giffin, counsel for the government of Canada, informed U.S. District Judge Janet Neff of the invocation of the 1977 transit pipeline treaty in a court filing Monday in which he asked the Western District of Michigan judge to pause her consideration of the case during treaty negotiations.

In the Monday filing, Canada said it had invoked the treaty provisions "through diplomatic channels" earlier in the day and made a formal request to begin negotiations with the U.S. The U.S. State Department did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

Canada's filing came days after court filings indicated mediation talks between the state and Line 5 owner Enbridge over the future of Line 5 are largely at a dead end.

Neff is considering whether Michigan's case against the Straits of Mackinac pipeline, which Enbridge had moved to federal court, should be moved back down to the state court where it originated. Enbridge has argued it should be in federal court since Line 5 falls under federal jurisdiction, but the state has argued Michigan's environmental laws support consideration in state court.

"...it is neither necessary nor proper for this court (or any other domestic court) to make any determinations that could undermine, conflict or interfere with the obligations and processes established by the Treaty," Giffin wrote in Monday's filing.

"...Canada respectfully submits that with the triggering of the Treaty’s dispute settlement process, the Court should hold proceedings relating to Michigan’s Line 5 shutdown order in abeyance," Giffin wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she was "profoundly disappointed" by Canada's decision and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse the invocation.

While calling Canada a "strong partner," Whitmer noted the nation's decision endangered Michigan waters on behalf of a "private oil company" and criticized Canada for past proposals to store nuclear waste in the Great Lakes basin.

"I had expected that Canada, a nation that prides itself on its commitment to environmental protection, would share my interest in protecting the Great Lake," the governor said. "Instead, the Government of Canada has chosen to do the bidding of the very oil company responsible for the 2010 Kalamazoo River Oil Spill — one of the largest inland oil spills in the history of the nation that happened right here in Michigan."

Canada's Monday filing is the first to indicate a formal invocation of the treaty, but the government did inform Neff in May that it had started discussions with the Biden administration in an effort to resolve the situation.

In its May filing, the government had asked the judge to pause the shutdown of Line 5 while those discussions continued. Enbridge continued operating through a state-imposed May deadline for closure and remains operational.

Additionally, in March, Canada's natural resources minister Seamus O'Regan told a parliamentary panel that the continued operation of the pipeline was "non-negotiable."

The U.S. State Department said in May that the two nations were in "continued cordial dialogue on topics of mutual interest to our bilateral relations, including cross-border pipelines."

Line 5 brings oil and natural gas liquids originating in Alberta and western Canada through Wisconsin and into Michigan's Upper Peninsula before heading south through the Straits of Mackinac and east across the Lower Peninsula before crossing into Sarnia, Ontario. Line 5 oil and natural gas products are used in Ontario, Michigan and other Midwest states.

Whitmer in November revoked Enbridge Energy's easement in the Straits of Mackinac and ordered the pipeline running through the Straits be shut down in six months or by May 12.

Whitmer and Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, who both campaigned on promises to shutter the line, have been seeking a shutdown order based on an easement revocation.

The 68-year-old dual span has been criticized by environmentalists for posing an undue risk of a catastrophic oil spill between Lakes Michigan and Huron. The line can pump up to 540,000 barrels of light crude oil and natural gas liquids over the line a day.

In 2018, Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder entered an agreement with Enbridge that would require the company to build a more than $500 million tunnel to house a new segment of Line 5 in the Straits.

Whitmer has said her shutdown order will not affect the permitting and construction process for the tunnel. But industry advocates have warned an abrupt shutdown of the line would impact energy production and costs across the Midwest and Canada, particularly in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which relies heavily on the natural gas liquids in the line for propane.

