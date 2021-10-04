History enthusiasts seek tips on woman in Civil War burial

Associated Press

Local history groups have placed new headstones in a Traverse City cemetery to honor eight people from the Civil War era.

But who was Nancy Taylor?

The groups have identified three women who were married to Union veterans and buried in a special area at Oakwood Cemetery. But Taylor's background isn't clear. She died in 1918.

“She’s a mystery, that’s for sure,” said Lorraine Aurand, chaplain for Sisters of Francis Finch Auxiliary No. 9. “We know when she died, we know she was buried in Plot 241, but we don’t know why.”

The Traverse Area Historical Society and other groups held a ceremony Saturday, which included men in Civil War-style uniforms firing a musket salute, the Record-Eagle reported.

“Maybe she was a sister of a vet or a caretaker,” David Smith said of Taylor. “From a genealogy standpoint, there’s often more difficulty finding out information about women. Sometimes their maiden names aren’t even recorded.”

Anyone with information can send an email to Aurand at francesfinch9.asuvcw@gmail.com.