COVID-19 shots helped prevent thousands of senior deaths in Mich., report finds

Vaccines may have helped to prevent the COVID-19 deaths of 3,900 seniors in Michigan and hundreds of thousands across the United States between January and May this year, according to a federal report released Tuesday.

The vaccines contributed to the reduction of 8,500 COVID-19 infections in the state, and 1,400 hospitalizations, according to the report by researchers at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Nationwide, vaccines were linked to a reduction of 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021.

And the shots were linked to a reduction of 5,600 deaths among nursing home Medicare beneficiaries across the country, a group that was disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a Tuesday statement.

“The Biden-Harris administration has prioritized getting vaccines quickly to pharmacies, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and even provided increased reimbursement rates for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations, so that seniors and others can easily get vaccinated.”

The vaccines were first distributed in mid-December 2020 during the final days of the Trump administration.

More than 352,000 people died of the coronavirus during the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when vaccines were not available, with nearly 80% among people 65 and older who were eligible for Medicare, according to the federal agency.

Researchers found that from January through May of this year, weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths decreased 11-12% for every 10% increase in county vaccination rates among Medicare beneficiaries. Vaccination grew from 1% to 47% among adults 18 to 64 over the time frame, and from 1% to 80% among seniors 65 and older.

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths were reduced among all racial and ethnic groups as the vaccination rate increased, according to the analysis of data in 48 states. Texas and Hawaii were excluded due to data reporting limitations.

American Indian and Alaska Native Medicare beneficiaries experienced the greatest reductions in infections, hospitalizations and deaths linked to increases in vaccination.

The study also found that seniors were better protected from the virus when vaccination rates were high among all adults in a community.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com