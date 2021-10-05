Supreme Court to hear arguments in Michigan case over prisoner's petition for new trial

Washington — U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday morning in a Kalamazoo case that centers on Ervine Davenport's bid for a new trial after he was unconstitutionally shackled during his first one.

Davenport, now 56, was convicted of first-degree, premeditated murder in the strangling death of Annette White in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison without parole in August 2008.

He challenged his conviction on the basis that his shackling was a violation of his due process rights, but Michigan courts on appeal concluded the error was harmless, noting the only questions at trial had been whether Davenport acted in self-defense or in a premeditated manner. He had admitted to choking White.

Listen:Oral arguments in Brown v. Davenport

The issue before the justices is what standard that federal courts, in reviewing such cases from state prisoners, should apply to determine whether a trial error was "harmless."

A split panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled last year that the shackling of Davenport had a "substantial and injurious effect or influence" on the jury's verdict and that he was entitled to relief — a standard of review set by the Supreme Court in Brecht v. Abrahamson in 1993.

The 6th Circuit concluded that the shackles "branded Davenport as having a violent nature in a case where the crucial point of contention was whether he engaged in deliberate and premeditated murder," finding the trial error was not harmless.

The state of Michigan asked the high court to hear the case and reverse the 6th Circuit, arguing that Brecht is only one of two analyses required before relief may be granted to a prisoner in habeas cases, in which which federal courts weigh the legality of an individual's imprisonment.

The Michigan courts that considered Davenport's appeal had relied on testimony from jurors that indicated, while they'd seen the shackles and discussed them during the eight-day trial, it hadn't influenced their deliberations or verdict.

The trial court and Michigan Court of Appeals found the prosecution had met its burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the shackling error didn't affect the verdict.

The Michigan Supreme Court disagreed with the appeals court's reasoning but also denied Davenport's request to appeal, citing "the substantial evidence of guilt presented at trial."

Michigan in legal briefs contended the 6th Circuit should have applied two distinct standards in analyzing whether the trial error was harmless — both the Brecht test, as well as a standard stemming from a provision of the 1996 Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA).

That would require Davenport to show the state court's harmless finding was contrary to or involved an "unreasonable" application of clearly established federal law.

"The State will explain to the High Court that when a state court has adjudicated a criminal case on the merits, a federal judge on habeas review must give proper deference to the state-court determination prior to granting relief as Congress required when it enacted AEDPA in 1996," the AG's Office said in a statement.

Davenport's attorney, Tasha J. Bahal, argues that the 6th Circuit wasn't required to formally conduct a separate analysis under AEDPA in her client's case because the Court of Appeals "drew only on legal and factual materials that may permissibly be considered" under the 1996 law.

In her brief to the court, Bahal cited precedent holding that there's no need to "formally" apply both the Brecht test to show "actual prejudice," as well as an AEDPA inquiry into the reasonableness of the state court's harmless-error review in a case like Davenport's.

"Requiring a superfluous formal application of AEDPA/Chapman in such a case would burden the court and the interest in judicial economy without any offsetting benefit to the State's interests in finality," Bahal wrote.

