Two Flint men accused of shooting at state police helicopter

Two Flint men who are accused of firing shots at a Michigan State Police helicopter over the weekend have been charged, officials said.

David Cox and Jeremy Engelman, both 26, were arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, terrorism, attempted malicious destruction of police property, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A judge ordered the two men held at the Genesee County Jail on a $50,000 bond. State police said the two remain housed at the jail.

If convicted, each face up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge and for the terrorism charge.

Authorities said the two men were arrested after a Michigan State Police helicopter was responding at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area of Miller and Hammerberg roads in Flint.

Troopers in the helicopter located two men on a bridge in the Happy Hollow Nature Area southeast of the location who were passing a firearm back and forth.

As the helicopter patrolled above the area and monitored them, one of the men pointed the firearm along a creek, firing several shots, before handing the weapon to the second person, according to police.

The second man then pointed the firearm at the helicopter and fired at least five shots at it, officials said.

As it was fired upon, the helicopter's crew guided police on the ground to the men. They arrested both suspects and recovered a firearm.

No injuries nor any damage to the aircraft were reported.

