U.S. Capitol police arrest Michigan man after reports of suspicious vehicle

A 55-year-old Kimball Township man was arrested Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man pulled his SUV in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where the justices were set to hear arguments in a Michigan case starting at 10 a.m.

Police reported at about 11 a.m. that the man had been extracted from his vehicle and taken into custody.

Police identified the person as Dale Paul Melvin on social media shortly before noon.

Deputy Chief Jason Bell said Tuesday that when officials approached the man's vehicle he "made a statement to the effect of 'the time for talking is done.'"

"At that time we backed off, had our crisis negotiation officers attempt to speak with him," Bell said. "The man was refusing to speak."

No weapons were found and the incident remains under investigation, Bell said.

Further information on the arrest was not immediately available.

