UM President Mark Schlissel to step down in 2023

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced Tuesday that he will step down as president in June 2023, a year before his contract is set to expire.

"After discussion with the Board of Regents, I decided that this timing is appropriate. The new horizon gives the board time to consult with our community, think about the future and thoroughly plan and conduct a search for my successor, while allowing us to continue momentum on important and time-critical efforts that are underway," he said in a statement.

Schlissel, who earns $927,000 annually, came to U-M in 2014. His second five-year contract was set to expire in 2024. He revised his timeline for departing the university last month, officials said.

"This is the eighth year of my presidency and an important time to strategically consider the future of our university,” Schlissel wrote in an email message to the university community. “We are emerging from an historic global pandemic and adjusting to new and still evolving ways of working, learning and living, both as individuals and as a university.

“We’re planning our next fundraising campaign and developing the longer-term strategies that will continue to drive our academic excellence and enhance our societal impact. And we’re working on our campus culture and climate to help us to live up to our highest ideals,” he wrote.

“Each of these important priorities will require commitment and leadership that extends into the next decade and beyond.”

Some regents praised Schlissel's leadership in a statement issued by the university.

Regent Mark Bernstein said UM “has never been stronger and that is a result of President Schlissel’s strong, steady leadership during extraordinarily challenging times.

“He championed the Go Blue Guarantee that makes our university more affordable for Michigan families, and his commitment to carbon neutrality makes our university a leader in combating climate change. Just one of these successes would justify recognition as one of the most successful presidents in our history, but there are many more accomplishments to celebrate.

"Perhaps most importantly, especially at this moment in our society, President Schlissel leads our university with integrity, decency and compassion,” Bernstein continued. “Of course, there is much more to be done in the coming years, and I’m eager to run full speed through the finish line with him.”

Regent Ron Weiser added that he enjoyed working with Schlissel

"While we have had some differences of opinion, he has done an extraordinary job of leading our institution during a difficult time,” Weiser said.

